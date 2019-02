WATCH: Did you see Minnesota’s Lizzo perform on Jimmy Fallon?

If you haven’t heard of Lizzo, now’s the time to start listening! She is skyrocketing to fame and here’s the best part … she’s from Minnesota!

Watch as she performs her new hit single, “Juice” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!



BONUS: Watch the music video for her first hit single, “Good As Hell!”