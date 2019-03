WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal eats hot wings and tries not to cry!

If you’ve never heard of the YouTube show, “Hot Ones” by First We Feast then here’s a quick summary … celebrities answer questions while slowly eating hot wings. Each round the wings get hotter and hotter and each round we laugh watching them struggle more and more.

It’s weird, but we enjoy it.

In this episode, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal tries SUPER hard to not make a face and/or tear up, but unfortunately, the wings won this round. Find out what sauce took down the giant below: