WATCH: Simone Biles kicked off World Series Game 2 with a “simple” backflip before the first pitch

Yeah, we know this was two days ago, but it kind of took us two days to fully realize how awesome this was!

Before throwing out the first pitch before World Series Game 2, Simone Biles just casually threw in a backflip with a twist, all while sporting jeans, Converse and an Astros jersey.

If you don’t think that’s pretty cool, let’s see you do something better! Bet you can’t?

Watch the pitch below:

