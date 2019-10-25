Gymnast Simone Biles is handed the ceremonial first pitch ball before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
WATCH: Simone Biles kicked off World Series Game 2 with a “simple” backflip before the first pitch
Yeah, we know this was two days ago, but it kind of took us two days to fully realize how awesome this was!
Before throwing out the first pitch before World Series Game 2, Simone Biles just casually threw in a backflip with a twist, all while sporting jeans, Converse and an Astros jersey.
If you don’t think that’s pretty cool, let’s see you do something better! Bet you can’t?
Watch the pitch below:
Gymnast Simone Biles does a flip before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gymnast Simone Biles greets Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
