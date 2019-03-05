WATCH: Snowmobiler completely swallowed by deep snow!

Posted by: Moon & Staci March 5, 2019 211 Views

There are people who hate the snow, and people who love the snow! The people who love to play in the snow are having a great time this winter because we have had a LOT of it.

Over in Idaho, a couple of guys were out snowmobiling when they actually discovered that there can be too much snow …

One guy was wearing a GoPro camera on his helmet as he and his buddy speed along. Then, the buddy just disappears into the snow … nothing but his head is visible. His snowmobile hit such deep snow that he ended up getting completely swallowed into it. It is hilarious!

Watch the video below:

