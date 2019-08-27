WATCH: Some of our favorite performances from last night’s MTV VMAs

In case you missed the VMAs because let’s face it, life happens, it’s the middle of the State Fair and maybe you just don’t care about award shows … we thought we’d gather up our favorite performances for you!

Taylor Swift performs ‘You Need to Calm Down’ and ‘Lover’



Jonas Brothers perform ‘Sucker’ and ‘Only Human’



Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello perform ‘Senorita’



Missy Elliot performs a mega-mix of her top hits!



OTHER NOTEWORTHY PERFORMANCES:

Lizzo performs ‘Truth Hurts’ and “Good As Hell’



Miley Cyrus performs ‘Slide Away’



Lil Nas X doesn’t perform ‘Old Town Road’ but instead performs ‘Panini’

