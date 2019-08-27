WATCH: Some of our favorite performances from last night’s MTV VMAs
(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

In case you missed the VMAs because let’s face it, life happens, it’s the middle of the State Fair and maybe you just don’t care about award shows … we thought we’d gather up our favorite performances for you!

CLICK HERE for a list of all the 2019 MTV VMA winners!

Taylor Swift performs ‘You Need to Calm Down’ and ‘Lover’

Jonas Brothers perform ‘Sucker’ and ‘Only Human’

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello perform ‘Senorita’

Missy Elliot performs a mega-mix of her top hits!

OTHER NOTEWORTHY PERFORMANCES:

Lizzo performs ‘Truth Hurts’ and “Good As Hell’

Miley Cyrus performs ‘Slide Away’

Lil Nas X doesn’t perform ‘Old Town Road’ but instead performs ‘Panini’

