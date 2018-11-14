Watch as Steve Carell aggressively prepares to host SNL

You might not have noticed but Steve Carrell has somewhat shifted his focus to more “serious” acting roles. Some of his recent credits include; Last Flag Flying, Battle of the Sexes, and The Big Short. And let’s not forget when he completely transformed for his role in the hit film, Foxcatcher!

Sure, he’s still got the Despicable Me franchise but that’s voice acting. That’s not the slapstick Carell we remember from 40-Year-Old Virgin, Little Miss Sunshine, and Anchorman.

So when SNL announced that Carell would be hosting some fans were genuinely nervous that maybe he’d lost his comedic chops. Hmmm…

In a teaser for the show, Aidy Bryant and Chris Redd sit down with Carell to make sure that he’s really “ready” to do comedy again. What follows is an amazing montage you just have to see.

Watch the skit below:



Steve Carell hosts Saturday Night Live on November 17, 2018, with musical guest Ella Mai.