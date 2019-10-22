WATCH: The final trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Stars Wars fans were treated to the final trailer for the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker last night and have been clamoring for tickets ever since!

The upcoming film will be the FINAL installment in the beloved Star Wars Skywalker series. This film isn’t just the end of a trilogy — it’s the end of 3 trilogies and 44 years of storytelling, so it’s kind of a big deal.

There will be other Star Wars stories aka The Mandalorian, but it will never be the same.

Watch the final trailer below:

