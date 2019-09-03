WATCH: The Jonas Brothers surprise super fan undergoing chemotherapy

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers surprise super fan undergoing chemotherapy

Posted by: KS95 September 3, 2019 20 Views

We love videos of celebrities doing cool things, and this is video is exactly that.

Lily Jordan was supposed to be at a Jonas Brothers concert over the weekend, but unfortunately, she had to go to chemotherapy instead. But surprise, surprise … Nick, Joe and Kevin decided to pop in a for special visit! They even let her pick a song that they would dedicate to her during the concert!

Watch the video below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules