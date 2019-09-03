WATCH: The Jonas Brothers surprise super fan undergoing chemotherapy

We love videos of celebrities doing cool things, and this is video is exactly that.
Lily Jordan was supposed to be at a Jonas Brothers concert over the weekend, but unfortunately, she had to go to chemotherapy instead. But surprise, surprise … Nick, Joe and Kevin decided to pop in a for special visit! They even let her pick a song that they would dedicate to her during the concert!
Watch the video below:
