WATCH: The official trailer for ‘Last Christmas’ starring Emilia Clarke

Christmas trailers? Already?

Apparently, it’s that time already. Check out the new rom-com trailer for Last Christmas starring Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians).

Kate (Emilia Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Henry Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart.