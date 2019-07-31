WATCH: The official trailer for Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN

Posted by: KS95 July 31, 2019 6 Views

Netflix just debuted the first official trailer for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman! To say this might be one of Netflix’s biggest films to date could be an understatement. The film has a heavy hitting director and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

If this film is successful, Netflix will finally be able to rise up as a real contendor in the Hollywood market!

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

Watch the trailer below:

