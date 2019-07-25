WATCH: The official trailer for ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’
'Zombieland: Double Tap' | Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

WATCH: The official trailer for ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’

Posted by: KS95 July 25, 2019 12 Views

If you loved ‘Zombieland’ get ready because 10 years later, we’re finally getting a sequel!

Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin are back and reprising their roles as survivors but this time around we get to meet quite a few other survivors including Luke Wilson!

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Watch the trailer below and mark your calendars for October 18th!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules