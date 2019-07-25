WATCH: The official trailer for ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’

If you loved ‘Zombieland’ get ready because 10 years later, we’re finally getting a sequel!

Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin are back and reprising their roles as survivors but this time around we get to meet quite a few other survivors including Luke Wilson!

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Watch the trailer below and mark your calendars for October 18th!

