WATCH: The trailer for ‘The Kitchen’ starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss are stepping out of their usual acting bubbles in this new trailer for ‘The Kitchen’ and we are loving it!

The gritty, female-driven mob drama “The Kitchen,” from New Line Cinema and BRON Creative, was written and directed by Andrea Berloff, who was nominated for an Oscar for the original screenplay for “Straight Outta Compton.”

“The Kitchen” stars Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands—proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition…literally.