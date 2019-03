Okay, let’s be honest … when we heard rumors about the live-action “Dora the Explorer” film, we absolutely had our doubts. And then they told us she would be a teenager, too?! Absolutely not.

But Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures just released the trailer for “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and it actually doesn’t look that bad.

Watch the trailer below, and let us know what you think!