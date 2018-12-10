WATCH: Diesel Train D199 pulls off some sweet stunts!

Okay, if you’ve never seen a stunt train be prepared to give up about 2 minutes of your life!

The folks over at 5MadeMovieMakers created a video showcasing a toy train as it swerves, slides, flips and rides along an old wooden train track doing some of the coolest tricks we’ve ever seen from a child’s play thing.

The description of the video gives a little “backstory” for the video, claiming that the video takes place in the fictional island of Sodor where Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends all live. We’re not here to judge, so sure. We’ll go with that.

Either way, this video is pretty sweet!

