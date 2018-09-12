Watch the trailer for “The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons From a Mythical Man”

If you’re a fan of Bill Murray you’ve probably heard all about how he likes to just appear in random and completely unexpected places!

A new documentary film, “The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons From a Mythical Man” will feature never before seen footage from some of Murray’s adventures and shenanigans with every day people. From house parties to baseball games and everything in between, people recount their personal stories and try to dissect why Murray is just that cool, and that down to earth.

The film hits select theaters on October 26th.