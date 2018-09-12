Watch the trailer for “The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons From a Mythical Man”

Watch the trailer for “The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons From a Mythical Man”

Posted by: KS95 September 12, 2018 6 Views

If you’re a fan of Bill Murray you’ve probably heard all about how he likes to just appear in random and completely unexpected places!

A new documentary film, “The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons From a Mythical Man” will feature never before seen footage from some of Murray’s adventures and shenanigans with every day people. From house parties to baseball games and everything in between, people recount their personal stories and try to dissect why Murray is just that cool, and that down to earth.

The film hits select theaters on October 26th.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules