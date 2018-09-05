Watch the trailer for the new film, “Instant Family” starring Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg

Posted by: KS95 September 5, 2018 134 Views

A trailer for the new Sean Anders’ film, “Instant Family” was released today! Anders is known for his films, “Daddy’s Home,” “Sex Drive,” and “That’s My Boy” which are all mostly comedies … but the latest has a bit more drama.

“Instant Family” follows a couple as they decide to start a family using foster care adoption. It’s definitely gonna be funny, but there’s also a little more drama mainly because the film closely resembles Anders’ own experience with foster care adoption.

Check out the first trailer for “Instant Family” below:

