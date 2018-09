Watch the trailer for the new “Halloween” film

It’s September which means it’s the beginning of layered clothing, pumpkin spice lattes, and Halloween season!

We won’t shove a ton Halloween down your throat just yet, but we will start sneaking a few of our favorite upcoming spooktacular trailers into our content every now and then. So … you’ve been warned.

First up, check out the two trailers for the brand new “Halloween” film coming to theaters October 19th.

Trailer No. 1:



Trailer No. 2: