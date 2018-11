Watch the trailer for “Once Upon A Deadpool” (A PG-13 Reimagining of “Deadpool 2)

For 12 days (December 12 – 24) Deadpool is back! But this time Deadpool is PG-13.

“Once Upon A Deadpool” is a reimagining of “Deadpool 2” but through a childlike prism. Ryan Reynolds is joined by Fred Savage (in an homage to his role in 1987’s “The Princess Bride”). $1 for every ticket sold will go to the charity Fudge Cancer (AKA F*CK Cancer).

Watch the trailer below: