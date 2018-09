Minneapolis based hip-hop artist, Alex Frecon released the video “I’m From Minnesota,” and in true Minnesotan form … we’re LOVING it.

The song is full of kitschy observations about the Minnesotan way of life, and includes cameos from Minnesota favorites Erik Stolhanske and Justin Morneau.

Watch the video below:



And just for fun, here’s another one of his hit songs, “Cake Eater Anthem”