WATCH: The two children have never seen snow, and their reaction is priceless

WATCH: The two children have never seen snow, and their reaction is priceless

Posted by: KS95 November 17, 2018 0 Views

It’s easy for us to complain about snow because … well it sucks! And even though we live here, and we should just come to terms with it … we’re NEVER really ready for it.

But remember when you were a kid, and you got so excited for the first snowfall? You weren’t thinking about how crappy the roads were gonna be, and all the extra time you needed for your commute, and how you needed to shovel in the morning, etc.

Watch as these to refugee children from Eritrea experience snow for the first time:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules