WATCH: The two children have never seen snow, and their reaction is priceless

It’s easy for us to complain about snow because … well it sucks! And even though we live here, and we should just come to terms with it … we’re NEVER really ready for it.

But remember when you were a kid, and you got so excited for the first snowfall? You weren’t thinking about how crappy the roads were gonna be, and all the extra time you needed for your commute, and how you needed to shovel in the morning, etc.

Watch as these to refugee children from Eritrea experience snow for the first time: