WATCH: Two men help pay for a woman’s gas and discover she just lost her husband

Posted by: KS95 October 28, 2018

This story will certainly warm your heart! These two men saw that a woman was having trouble paying for her gas, and gave her some of their money to help!

Well it turns out the woman recently lost her husband and was going through tough times.

Pay if forward, everyone!

