WATCH: Two-year-old Clarissa crushes her cup stacking!

We’ve all been there. There’s a task in front of us that seems impossible, and then you nail it. That’s two-year-old Clarissa with her colorful nesting cups. In the video posted to Twitter, we watch as Clarissa tries to get the order just right. Move that one here, this one goes there, and when she finally stacks those cups … she lets loose!

At the end we even hear Clarissa’s mom, Natalia cheering her on in the background. Well done, Clarissa. We were all routing for you, and you crushed it.

Watch the video below:

