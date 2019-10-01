WATCH: Video of rogue airport truck spinning in circles goes viral

A video of a driverless airport catering cart spinning out of control on the tarmac at Chicago O’Hare airport surfaced this week. The footage shows the rogue vehicle as it spins wildly and a group of workers watching in shock and horror as they try to figure out how to handle the insanity.

Several times the truck almost hits the nose of the nearby plane.

Watch the video below:

