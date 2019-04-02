Did you watch “Weird City” on YouTube?!

Did you watch “Weird City” on YouTube?!

Posted by: KS95 April 2, 2019 0 Views

Lately it seems like all the streaming companies are trying to step it up and create more original content! Netflix started the trend, Hulu and Amazon quickly followed, and now YouTube has even joined the “original content” push.

Back in February, YouTube launched a new series titled, “Weird City” for their premium subscribers, but lucky for us … they’ve made the first two episodes available to watch for free.

Check them out below, and let us know what you think!

Episode One: “The One”

Episode Two: “A Family”

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules