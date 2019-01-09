Have you watched, “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” on Netflix?!

Spring will be here before we know it, and with that comes what?! … SPRING CLEANING!

But instead of saying, “UGH,” and dreading the whole process, why not take this winter and binge watch the new Netflix show, “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo?”

The show features tidy guru, Marie Kondo as she helps every day people tackle clutter in five phases: Clothing, books, papers, miscellaneous, and sentimental value. Throughout the process the people she helps are not only able to declutter their lives, but also find a new appreciation in certain material possesions. The bulk of her philosophy comes down to this one question: Does it spark joy? If it does … keep it. If not, thank it and get rid of it.

Our social media guy is currently obsessed, and now multiple KS95ers are, too!

Watch the trailer below, and maybe this show will spark a little joy in your life!

