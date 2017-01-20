This Website has a freaky amount of Personal Data
Posted by: Moon & Staci January 20, 2017

We talked about this website on the show this week and many of you wanted to know more about what was visible about you online.

This is a free ancestry website but, it can include such personal information as your home address and known relatives.

http://www.familytreenow.com/

You have the option to opt out if you would like. Just follow the instructions online

