Weezer takes on another classic with Aha’s “Take On Me!”

Is this Weezer’s new thing? Just remaking already classic songs? Either way, they did it with Toto’s “Africa” and now they’ve done it again with Aha’s “Take On Me!” The new video stars Finn Wolfhard from “Stranger Things” as a young Rivers Cuomo!

Watch the video below:



How does it compare to the original?



PS. It should be noted that Aha! was a one-hit wonder, and “Take On Me” is amazing!