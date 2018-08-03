We’ve got judges. We’ve got hosts. And now we’ve got contestants. Who’s ready for Dancing with the Stars: Juniors?

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors?! Yes, you read that correctly.
The beloved ABC show Dancing with the Stars, is getting a mini-edition. As more details are locked into place we are getting tiny tidbits here and there. We know that the judges are lined up as follows; Olympic skater and “DWTS: Athletes” champion Adam Rippon; professional dancer and “DTWS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy; and Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, whose worked on “DWTS,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” and “La La Land.”
Introducing your #DWTSJuniors judges!!! ⭐️ @iamValC @nopenother @Adaripp pic.twitter.com/bLutKfiQH6
— Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (@DWTSJuniors) July 30, 2018
We know our hosts! Are you ready? Hosting the DWTS: Juniors will be none other than Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz!
Meet…our #DWTSJuniors hosts @frankiemuniz and @Jordan_Fisher!!! We’re announcing our mentors and pros tomorrow AM here! pic.twitter.com/137wE7XJpP
— Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (@DWTSJuniors) July 31, 2018
And as of August 1st, we also have our contestants:
Here they are… the #DWTSJuniors Mentors and Pros! 🌟 You may recognize some familiar faces from #DWTS 😏. pic.twitter.com/v2ZE7nn9JM
— Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (@DWTSJuniors) August 1, 2018
Now the only thing we can do is wait patiently for October 7th!