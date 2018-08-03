We’ve got judges. We’ve got hosts. And now we’ve got contestants. Who’s ready for Dancing with the Stars: Juniors?

We’ve got judges. We’ve got hosts. And now we’ve got contestants. Who’s ready for Dancing with the Stars: Juniors?

Posted by: KS95 August 3, 2018 10 Views

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors?! Yes, you read that correctly.

The beloved ABC show Dancing with the Stars, is getting a mini-edition. As more details are locked into place we are getting tiny tidbits here and there. We know that the judges are lined up as follows; Olympic skater and “DWTS: Athletes” champion Adam Rippon; professional dancer and “DTWS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy; and Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, whose worked on “DWTS,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” and “La La Land.”

We know our hosts! Are you ready? Hosting the DWTS: Juniors will be none other than Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz!

And as of August 1st, we also have our contestants:

Now the only thing we can do is wait patiently for October 7th!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules