We’ve got judges. We’ve got hosts. And now we’ve got contestants. Who’s ready for Dancing with the Stars: Juniors?

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors?! Yes, you read that correctly.

The beloved ABC show Dancing with the Stars, is getting a mini-edition. As more details are locked into place we are getting tiny tidbits here and there. We know that the judges are lined up as follows; Olympic skater and “DWTS: Athletes” champion Adam Rippon; professional dancer and “DTWS” pro Val Chmerkovskiy; and Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, whose worked on “DWTS,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” and “La La Land.”

We know our hosts! Are you ready? Hosting the DWTS: Juniors will be none other than Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz!

And as of August 1st, we also have our contestants:

Here they are… the #DWTSJuniors Mentors and Pros! 🌟 You may recognize some familiar faces from #DWTS 😏. pic.twitter.com/v2ZE7nn9JM — Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (@DWTSJuniors) August 1, 2018

Now the only thing we can do is wait patiently for October 7th!