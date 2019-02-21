What did you do on Pow Day?!

Sledding? Snow Angels? Or shoveling?! *boohiss*
Not to brag… but I love the freedom of the overnight schedule. Perfect for a Pow Day! We save money going during weekdays and this week we got the POWIEST PowPow Evarrrr!
Secretly, I want to be an amateur snowboard videographer. I haven’t mastered any tricks or jumps but I do like the challenge of trying to keep up and capture someone else without crashing. #faceplant #morefunwhenyoudontfall #wearyourhelmet
I could probably benefit from a camera set-up upgrade. Ha!
It really doesn’t get much better for those of us who love the snow!
And yes, I did tumble a couple times off camera but that powdery snow cushions the fall and when you “roll with it” you’ll cartwheel or somersault right back up on your feet! So fun!
Below, a picture of my sister Ashley’s sidewalk in the Albertville, MN area and it’s like a tunnel made of snow!
New February snow records for the Twin Cities!