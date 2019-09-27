What’s next for Star Wars and WHO wants in?

The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige will likely produce a Star Wars film and he asked who we’d like to see acting from the MCU world.

Some of your favorite actors/actresses are speaking up for themselves.

Me. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 27, 2019

Did someone say Star Wars?! pic.twitter.com/e6vVm5wW2p — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 27, 2019

You are, no doubt, a bigger Star Wars fan than me… but if you clicked, even if you’re clueless like me you may also curious like me! AND completely overwhelmed by Star Wars… trilogy-this / saga-that… so here’s a comprehensive breakdown.

Bed Time reading anybody? Ha!

Carissa