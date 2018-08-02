What’s Trending with Dez!

In case you missed it, here’s today’s “What’s Trending” from Dez!

How much would you pay for Han Solo’s Jacket? Well that’s a question many Star Wars fans might be asking themselves. A U.K. based auction house, “Prop Store” is having a huge sale on some Hollywood items including said jacket. The jacket is estimated to sell for somewhere between 500,000 and 1,000,000 pounds, which is roughly $650,000 – $1.3 million US. Other items included in the sale are the brown felt fedora from 1981’s Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rose’s farewell note from Titanic, and Marty McFly’s awesome hoverboard from Back to the Future II.

Mani/Pedi at 1AM?! We can all safely assume that Beyonce is probably an extremely busy woman, and when you’re a busy woman it might be the little things that are just way too difficult to schedule. So when it’s 1am and you look down at your hands and feet to see that things are looking a little rough … what do you do? You call and try and squeeze in a mani/pedi. According to sources, Beyonce was in the studio recording and happened to have a two-hour break. She needed some pampering and she made it happen. Here’s hoping she gave the technician a generous tip!

Superhero Pets? Yes, that is correct. A new animated film, Super Pets is in the works. It’s all about the animal companions of popular DC superheroes. It’s based on a comic book series, “Legion of Super-Pets” and will most likely feature Krypto the Super-Dog, Streaky the Super-Cat, Comet the Super-Horse, Aquaman’s seahorse Storm and a few others…

ALF GETS A REBOOT! You heard it from Dez first … maybe. Apparently an Alf reboot is in the works. It would feature Alf surrounded by an all-new cast of characters. The original series ran for four seasons on NBC, but currently there is no network attached to the reboot. Stay tuned.

Chris Hemsworth might not be as tough as you think! New York tattooist, Joshua Lord, posted footage of him tattooing the A-Lister on his Instagram. And you’ll just have to hear some of the sounds coming from Hemsworth. You would think he’s getting some gigantic piece, but really he’s only getting a tiny Avengers tattoo. But everyone has a different pain tolerance.