What’s Trending with Dez!

In case you missed it, here’s today’s “What’s Trending” from Dez!
Charlotte Rae (Edna Garrett AKA Mrs. G) from “The Facts of Life” died yesterday, which just so happened to be the same weekend they announced a “Facts of Life” reboot. Rae was 92-years-old. Sad day … but moving forward we don’t know much about the reboot except that Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Biel will be executive producers, and that the show will a modern take on the original.
Donald Trump has taken to Twitter yet again, and this time he’s aimed his tweets at LeBron James and CNN’s Don Lemon. Read the tweets below:
Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018
Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR
— Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018
Let’s get it kids!! Love you guys https://t.co/kY88geedus
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 4, 2018
If you’ve been following pop culture lately, you’ve obviously heard about Demi Lovato. Well the entertainer released her first statement since the overdose nearly two weeks ago.
Do you remember when we told you the Brady Bunch home was up for sale?! Well … guess who wanted it? Lance Bass is apparently “heartbroken” after losing a bidding war for the famous home. The home was put on the market for $1.89 million and Bass came in well over asking, and after initially winning he was later informed that big shot Hollywood Studio outbid him and had unlimited resources to keep doing so … sad day for Lance!
In a surprise casting, Chris Rock has just signed on to be part of the upcoming season of Noah Hawley’s “Fargo” on FX. Rock is a fan of the show, and is looking forward to joining season four set in 1950. Production for the show will begin sometime next year.
Finally, after cancelling/postponing a show in Sydney, Pink is facing some major criticism. The singer was spotted relaxing on the beach with her family after calming she had an upper respiratory infection. Now we all know how well Pink handles public criticism, so the singer took to social media.
I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I’m better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards.