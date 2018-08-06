What’s Trending with Dez!

In case you missed it, here’s today’s “What’s Trending” from Dez!

Charlotte Rae (Edna Garrett AKA Mrs. G) from “The Facts of Life” died yesterday, which just so happened to be the same weekend they announced a “Facts of Life” reboot. Rae was 92-years-old. Sad day … but moving forward we don’t know much about the reboot except that Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Biel will be executive producers, and that the show will a modern take on the original.

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter yet again, and this time he’s aimed his tweets at LeBron James and CNN’s Don Lemon. Read the tweets below:

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018

Let’s get it kids!! Love you guys https://t.co/kY88geedus — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 4, 2018

If you’ve been following pop culture lately, you’ve obviously heard about Demi Lovato. Well the entertainer released her first statement since the overdose nearly two weeks ago.

Do you remember when we told you the Brady Bunch home was up for sale?! Well … guess who wanted it? Lance Bass is apparently “heartbroken” after losing a bidding war for the famous home. The home was put on the market for $1.89 million and Bass came in well over asking, and after initially winning he was later informed that big shot Hollywood Studio outbid him and had unlimited resources to keep doing so … sad day for Lance!

In a surprise casting, Chris Rock has just signed on to be part of the upcoming season of Noah Hawley’s “Fargo” on FX. Rock is a fan of the show, and is looking forward to joining season four set in 1950. Production for the show will begin sometime next year.

Finally, after cancelling/postponing a show in Sydney, Pink is facing some major criticism. The singer was spotted relaxing on the beach with her family after calming she had an upper respiratory infection. Now we all know how well Pink handles public criticism, so the singer took to social media.