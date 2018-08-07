Just in case you missed it! We’ve got “What’s Trending” with Dez!

Beyonce has always rocked her curves. But since giving birth to her twins last summer, the entertainer has accepted her “FUPA.” Yes, you read that correctly … FUPA. In an interview she said, “Right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.” There you have … stars they’re just like us … kinda.

Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” may or may not be happy to hear the news that CeeLo Green is returning! He won’t be returning as a coach but rather a mentor on Adam Levine’s team. CeeLoo was a coach on the first three seasons of the show, but left in 2014.

After cancelling a show for “medical reasons” in Sydney and fighting the press after being spotted on the beach the same day. It seems Pink is actually not doing very well. On Sunday, the singer/entertainer was hospitalized after suffering from major dehydration. Once in the hospital she was then diagnosed with a gastric virus and was told she needed to stay overnight to recover. Take that paparazzi! Made props to Pink if this is all one elaborate scheme, but we highly doubt it at this point.

If you were hoping to see Robert Redford one last time, you can let go of those dreams. After nearly 60 years in the industry, Redford is finally retreating from the spotlight. Adios.

… and that’s what’s trending!