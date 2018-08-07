What’s Trending with Dez!

What’s Trending with Dez!

Posted by: Dez August 7, 2018 12 Views

Just in case you missed it! We’ve got “What’s Trending” with Dez!

Beyonce has always rocked her curves. But since giving birth to her twins last summer, the entertainer has accepted her “FUPA.” Yes, you read that correctly … FUPA. In an interview she said, “Right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be.” There you have … stars they’re just like us … kinda.

Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” may or may not be happy to hear the news that CeeLo Green is returning! He won’t be returning as a coach but rather a mentor on Adam Levine’s team. CeeLoo was a coach on the first three seasons of the show, but left in 2014.

After cancelling a show for “medical reasons” in Sydney and fighting the press after being spotted on the beach the same day. It seems Pink is actually not doing very well. On Sunday, the singer/entertainer was hospitalized after suffering from major dehydration. Once in the hospital she was then diagnosed with a gastric virus and was told she needed to stay overnight to recover. Take that paparazzi! Made props to Pink if this is all one elaborate scheme, but we highly doubt it at this point.

(Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

If you were hoping to see Robert Redford one last time, you can let go of those dreams. After nearly 60 years in the industry, Redford is finally retreating from the spotlight. Adios.

 

… and that’s what’s trending!

About Dez

Listen weekdays 9am-2pm on 94.5 KS95.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules