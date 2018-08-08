What’s Trending with Dez!

Dez from the KS95 Morning Show always knows “What’s Trending,” so if you missed any of it on air, we’ve got it here for you now!

As you may or may not know, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are officially engaged! But sources are saying that the two are “abstaining until marriage” since they are, “both very religious … It’s important for them to wait.” Interesting. Only Bieber and Baldwin will every REALLY know if this is true, but here’s hoping!

There’s more trouble in the Brangelina world because apparently Brad isn’t coughing up the child support. Jolie recently filed court papers accusing Pitt of not paying his child support since the split. The two were working under an inform agreement up until now, but with these recent developments Jolie wants to make things court official.

Over in New Jersey a women unknowingly paid for Keith Urban’s convenience store goodies. Ruth Reed, a retired school teacher, likes to do good in the world by helping pay for people who might need a hand at her local Wawa gas station. Well … on August 3rd that person was Mr. Keith Urban. Reed saw the singer asking his companion for a few dollars to cover his coffee and quickly jumped into the help. After he introduced himself only as Keith, she recognized the singer and he came clean.

My favorite story of the day is how my 3rd grade teacher thought @KeithUrban was down on his luck and couldn’t pay for his wawa snacks so she bought them for him. What an angel. pic.twitter.com/mJccVOQWtp — Olivia Rose Prouse (@liverdiverz) August 4, 2018

Now that Meghan Markle is officially a royal, it seems her television days are over for good. The new Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were invited to attend the EMMY’s and unfortunately had to decline. NBC was hoping the two would be able to attend and maybe even present an honor, but that was just a dream for another day. She’s too busy doing “royal things” these days.

