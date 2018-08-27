For those of you that missed the Morning Show today, we’ve got “What’s Trending with Dez” right here for you to enjoy!

1. Well the cat is out of the bag, and soon Ben and Jen will be officially done. Once Affleck receives the help he needs, the divorce between the long standing couple will be finalized. The whole process was no easy task seeing that the celeb couple failed to sign a prenup…whoops! And as for custody of their three children … the two agreed to joint custody of their 3 children.

2. John McCain died on Saturday at 81-years-old after his battle with brain cancer. the six-term U.S. Senator and presidential candidate was looked at by some as an “American hero.” McCain announced his diagnoses a little over a year ago, and returned to serve his sixth term on the Senate, but health issues have kept him away since December. When asked how he would like to be remembered he said, “That I made a major contribution to the defense of the nation.”

3. Televison host, Robin Leach also passed away this past week at age 76. You’ll remember him for his time on “Lifestyles of the Rick and Famous.” Back in November the tv personality had a stroke and has been battling with his health since then.

4. Playwright Neil Simon died this past Sunday from complication surrounding pneumonia at 91-years-old. He was best known for; “The Odd Couple,” “Sweet Charity,” “The Sunshine Boys,” and “Barefoot in the Park.” Simon was one of the most successful playwrights of the 20th century, and in addition to theatre received several Oscar nominations for his screenplays.

5. Finally, for all you Beyonce/Jay-Z fans out there … let this be a lesson to you: DO NOT TRY TO RUSH THE STAGE! One fan learned the hard when when he tried. 26-year-old Anthony Charles Thomas Maxwell from tried to get a little too close and is now being held on a $5,000 bond. A court appearance scheduled for Monday morning. We hope it was worth it!