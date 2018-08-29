What’s Trending with Dez!

Dez from the KS95 Morning Show always knows “What’s Trending,” so if you missed any of it on air, we’ve got it here for you now!
1. It seems Ariana Grande was added to the list of talented performers for Aretha Franklin’s funeral. The list of entertainers already includes; Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and many others. Grande’s recent tribute to Franklin on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” really impressed the family. Aretha Franklin’s funeral will be this Friday at 10Am in Detroit.
2. Christina Aguilera is saying that she will no longer date other celebrities. Why? In a recent interview with Cosmo she said, “I definitely have my issues. I think that I can only handle one [celebrity] in the relationship, and I need to be it.” Fair enough.
3. Headling the Super Bowl is a big deal … it’s actually more than a big deal, it’s HUGE deal and Kelly Clarkson fans a rallying for her to take on the task. After performing at the U.S. Open on Monday, fans took to social media campaigning! The NFL has said nothing yet, so for now we’ll just have to stay tuned…
4. Guess who lost a ton of weight? Kevin Smith! The 48-year-old actor, director and comedian lost 51 lbs due to doctor’s orders. He posted the photo on social media and fans are very proud.
This @weightwatchers Ambassador is thrilled to announce that I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS! Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before. When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me “The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.” Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I’ve been since high school! My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195! But for now, I’m ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone! I wanna thank #pennjillette for his book #presto, @raycronise for getting me started with his potato famine, and the good folks at #weightwatchers for their app-based program that made it easy to keep track of and control my eating! And I also wanna thank my kid @harleyquinnsmith – the little vegan astronaut who explored this meatless/milkless galaxy ahead of me, leading by example. Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid. So this wasn’t a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables). But mostly, I wanna thank all of you as well – for the kind and encouraging words along the way. Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone’s life and your compliments kept me going! And just look where I went! #KevinSmith #WWambassador #WWFreestyle #WWFamily #WWBros #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #WWCommunity #ad *People following the Weight Watchers program can expect to lose 1-2lbs per week.