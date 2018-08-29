What’s Trending with Dez!

Dez from the KS95 Morning Show always knows “What’s Trending,” so if you missed any of it on air, we’ve got it here for you now!

1. It seems Ariana Grande was added to the list of talented performers for Aretha Franklin’s funeral. The list of entertainers already includes; Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill and many others. Grande’s recent tribute to Franklin on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” really impressed the family. Aretha Franklin’s funeral will be this Friday at 10Am in Detroit.

2. Christina Aguilera is saying that she will no longer date other celebrities. Why? In a recent interview with Cosmo she said, “I definitely have my issues. I think that I can only handle one [celebrity] in the relationship, and I need to be it.” Fair enough.

3. Headling the Super Bowl is a big deal … it’s actually more than a big deal, it’s HUGE deal and Kelly Clarkson fans a rallying for her to take on the task. After performing at the U.S. Open on Monday, fans took to social media campaigning! The NFL has said nothing yet, so for now we’ll just have to stay tuned…

4. Guess who lost a ton of weight? Kevin Smith! The 48-year-old actor, director and comedian lost 51 lbs due to doctor’s orders. He posted the photo on social media and fans are very proud.