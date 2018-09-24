What’s Trending with Dez!

Just in case you missed it this morning, we’ve got everything that’s trending right here!

1. Now that Michelle Obama is no longer living the White House lifestyle, she’s on a stadium tour! Doing what exactly? Well … she officiating weddings! Former First Lady Obama will hit 10 different cities for the tour and the price starts at $30 but can quickly skyrocket to $3K to include a pre-show meet and greet!

2. This weekend Tiger Woods won his first PGA tournament in 5 years! He finished only two strokes better than competitor Billy Horschel, and the crowd was thrilled! The video is insane. Watch it here:

3. Fans of the show, “America’s Got Talent” might remember the name Michael Ketterer who took 5th place this season. Turns out Ketterer was arrested for felony domestic violence. He was taken into custody on Thursday by the LAPD after getting into a fight with his wife. When the police arrived she “had a visible red mark.” Ketterer claims the arrest was simply a “misunderstanding.”

4. According to “Grey’s Anatomy” veteran Ellen Pompeo the show is ending “soonish.” The show is LONG overdue, but Season 15 premieres this week on ABC. Pompeo told Entertainment Weekly, “I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories that we can tell. It’s about time that I mix it up, I’m definitely looking for a change.” Here’s hoping!

5. Comedian Howie Mandel is blaming political correctness (AKA PC) for the limited state of comedy at the moment. While leaving a restaurant in WeHo the comedian commented about how comedy sucks now, and how how hard it is for comedians these days. Watch the video below:

