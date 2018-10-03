What’s Trending with Dez!

We know you can’t always hear the entire Morning Show, which is why we keep you updated with the latest pop culture news! Here’s the latest trending topics from Dez!

1. Fans of Lady Gaga are trying to sabotage the premiere of “Venom” by posting fake negative reviews of the film. Needless to say, fans of Marvel took notice and did the same in return. Considering the films are drawing two very different audiences we’re not sure how much “damage” this doing … but it’s entertaining and completely outrageous!

Just came back after #Venom premiere & the whole thing was horrible. My grandson hated it & called it the worst movie ever. My good friend Sarah suggested that I should watch this ‘A Star is Born’ movie which has Lady Gaga, so yeah I’m excited for that 💖 — Sasha gray (@Cardi_Outsold_) October 2, 2018

Walked into #AStarIsBorn and was disappointed. Completely filled with Neo-Nazi propaganda and Bradley Coopers character constantly muttered the phrase the “South will rise again.” Taking my 8 kids and 9 grandchildren to see #Venom instead. If you don’t believe me see here: pic.twitter.com/TT01N1MzMB — I Mighta Just Shidded (@iijustshidded) October 2, 2018

2. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Johnny Deep admitted that he smokes hand-rolled cigarettes but he has an assistant cross out the health warnings on the tobacco packaging.

3. A few years ago, Taylor Swift bought a service dog for an 8-year-old with autism name Jacob, which was already so kind of her! Well … this past Saturday, she invited him and his family to her show in Houston. She gifted him with front row seats, and backstage passes. And in case you were wondering, the dog (named Reid) was also allowed to attend the show! Jacob’s mother had this to say, “Taylor Swift was so kind … she didn’t see my son’s disability, she just saw him.”

4. ABC’s Dancing With The Stars eliminated their first-ever blind contestant this week. During it’s 27th season, the judges sent him Danelle Umstead during week two. Upon being eliminated the pair received a standing ovation from the audience. “It’s been fun,” Umstead said of the experience, and told Chigvintsev: “Thank you for everything. It’s been amazing.”