What’s Trending with Dez!

In case you missed it, here’s today’s “What’s Trending” from Dez!

There are rumors circulating (from none other than Shaq) that Kobe Bryant would come out of retirement to play ball with LeBron James. Now we’re not sure if any of this is true … we’re guessing it’s not, but that would be a HUGE deal if it did.

For those following the ongoing Demi Lovato incident. As of today she is still in the hospital after a few “complications” following the incident. Doctors believe that Lovato will make a full recovery, and the outpouring of love and support for friends and fans continues. She’s had a select group of people by her side including ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

Julie Chen is standing steadfast by her husband, CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, as allegations of sexual misconduct have been directed his way. She issued her one and only statement on Twitter. In total, six women have accused Moonves of misconduct.

Finally, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast rallied together and released a letter of support for the new “former” director of the series, James Gunn. The are not defending his jokes, but rather his character. The letter was signed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, and Karen Gillian.