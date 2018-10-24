Who’s ready to binge watch “Big Chicken Shaq?”

We have your new favorite show right here! It’s “Big Chicken Shaq” and you can watch it on Facebook Watch right now!

We all know Shaquille O’Neal as an NBA icon, but in this series we will watch as he embarks on a journey of his own. He’s opening his first chicken restaurant in Las Vegas!

The show premiered at the beginning of October, and we’re only a few episodes in but c’mon! We watch so much reality television already, who wouldn’t watch Shaq star in his own show! The guy is a legend on the court and who knows maybe his restaurant will be a chicken success and we’ll see it pop up in Mall of America soon …

Who knows?! Stranger things have happened.

Watch the trailer here, and scroll a little further for episode one:



EPISODE ONE: Shaq’s Got Some BIG News!

