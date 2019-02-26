Who’s ready for “Fosse/Verdon” on FX?!

Posted by: KS95 February 26, 2019 27 Views

FX is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to television. It’s the home to current favorites like American Horror Story, American Crime Story, The Americans, Baskets, Trust, The League, etc … like seriously, when it comes to tv shows that require “viewer discretion is advised,” look no further!

And now we are getting a teaser trailer at what we can only hope is another gritty, groundbreaking show that we hope begins with those lovely four words.

Fosse/Verdon premieres on FX on April 9th.

Check out all the trailers we’ve seen so far below:

