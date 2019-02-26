Who’s ready for “Fosse/Verdon” on FX?!

FX is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to television. It’s the home to current favorites like American Horror Story, American Crime Story, The Americans, Baskets, Trust, The League, etc … like seriously, when it comes to tv shows that require “viewer discretion is advised,” look no further!

And now we are getting a teaser trailer at what we can only hope is another gritty, groundbreaking show that we hope begins with those lovely four words.

Fosse/Verdon premieres on FX on April 9th.

Check out all the trailers we’ve seen so far below:

