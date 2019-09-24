Who’s the bigger “book worm” James Corden, Lake Bell or Rob Corddry?

Posted by: KS95 September 24, 2019 15 Views

In a game show sketch to prove who’s the biggest book worm, James Corden competes against Lake Bell and Rob Corddry answering a series of questions about literary classics, although, his questions seem to be a little easier than the others.

James Corden invites his guests Rob Corddry and Lake Bell to compete in a literary quiz show. But James cannot figure out why bookworms Rob and Lake get questions about literary classics such as The Great Gatsby and The Iliad, and he only gets questions about “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Book Worms is hosted by Professor Phil Collins, played by Louis Waymouth.

Watch the sketch below:

