Who’s the bigger “book worm” James Corden, Lake Bell or Rob Corddry?

James Corden invites his guests Rob Corddry and Lake Bell to compete in a literary quiz show. But James cannot figure out why bookworms Rob and Lake get questions about literary classics such as The Great Gatsby and The Iliad, and he only gets questions about “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” Book Worms is hosted by Professor Phil Collins, played by Louis Waymouth.

Watch the sketch below:

