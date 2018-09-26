Will Smith celebrates the big 5-0 by bungee jumping into the Grand Canyon

Will Smith celebrates the big 5-0 by bungee jumping into the Grand Canyon

Posted by: KS95 September 26, 2018

There are a lot of ways you can celebrate your birthday, and to be quite honest there’s no wrong or right way to do it. For example; Miss Bertie decided to run down the hall when she turned 100!

For the big 50, Will Smith decided he wanted to kick things up a notch, and ultimately confront his fear of heights by bungee jumping from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon!

Sounds extreme, but when you’re 50 years old and your name is Will Smith … what else would you do?

Watch the jump below:

