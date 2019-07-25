Will Smith stars in the new Ang Lee film, ‘Gemini Man’
Paramount Pictures

Will Smith stars in the new Ang Lee film, ‘Gemini Man’

It’s Will Smith versus Will Smith in the new film, Gemini Man. Check out the film description below and then watch both trailers!

Gemini Man (#GeminiMan) is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith (#WillSmith) as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong. Gemini Man opens in theaters October 11, 2019.

Watch trailer #1:

Watch trailer #2:

