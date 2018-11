We’re not entirely sure why William Shatner felt the need to record a “music video” for his recording of, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” but he did … and we secretly no-so-secretly LOVE it.

We don’t want to spoil too much for you, BUT there may or may not be a special appearance by Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top.

Watch the video below:



BONUS: Here’s a clip of William Shatner singing, “Miss United States” from the film Miss Congeniality!