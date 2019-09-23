Win a pair of tickets to see The Lumineers at Xcel Energy Center!
Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Win a pair of tickets to see The Lumineers at Xcel Energy Center!

Posted by: KS95 September 23, 2019 51 Views

Are you a fan of The Lumineers? We’re giving away a pair of tickets on your Instagram page now through September 30th @ noon!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules