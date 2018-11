Winnie the Pooh creates a truly magical moment for this family

Winnie the Pooh went above and beyond just ordinary Disney magic when he spent over 10 minutes cuddling and comforting this small child who has cerebral palsy.

Disney strives to create magical moments for all their guests, and this is a moment this family (and this little one) won’t soon forget.

Walt would be proud, Pooh! Walt would be very VERY proud.