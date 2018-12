This woman is Siri in her human form!

Holy moly! This Baltimore-based rapper can make her voice sound exactly like Siri and it’s pretty trippy!

Some people think it’s fake, but it’s definitely not.

So last night I met the human form of Siri😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x3nC4XNile — єяıṅ (@Erinie_DaBest) December 22, 2018

See her explanation below: