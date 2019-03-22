Woman smashed by massive wave and survives!

Woman smashed by massive wave and survives!

Posted by: Carissa March 22, 2019 160 Views

Can you imagine!? Youch! Fortunately the woman only suffered minor cuts and bruises!

I remember the first time I saw the ocean. I was about 10 years old, on the California coast wearing a Minnesota sweatshirt with a big loon on the front and jeans. The ocean was a giant magnet and I didn’t hesitate to run straight in fully dressed. Apparently the ocean is so magnificent that it makes people like me loony. Heh!

It took a while to get dry but at least I didn’t get surprise smashed like the lady in this video!

About Carissa

Carissa
Minnesota gal and I love cooking, craft beer, snowboarding, disc golf and biking MN trails.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules