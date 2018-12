This woman tried to put gas in a Tesla …

FUN FACT: A Tesla Model S doesn’t take traditional gas. In fact, all Tesla models don’t take gas.

We’re not exactly sure how this woman acquired a Tesla without knowing those fun little facts, but either way she somehow became responsible for a Tesla Model S.

Watch as she tries to fill up her car with traditional gas and just can’t seem to figure it out, while two people laugh and film from the vehicle behind her!